Anthergaon Tahsildhar, 2 others in ACB net

Anthergaon mandal Tahsildar Perumalla Sampath and two others have landed in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) dragnet while allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹1 lakh from a retired NTPC employee to process his application for fixing the boundaries of his agricultural land through the government surveyor.

According to ACB sources, Sampath was caught at the office of the District Collectorate in Peddapalli town on Monday afternoon when he allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹2 lakh from the complainant (retired employee) through Azeemuddin, Girdavar-2, Anthergaon, and accepted ₹1 lakh bribe through K Lingaswamy, a private assistant, for doing an official favour.

“Azeemuddin was also caught at his residence at Srirampur in Mancherial district,” an ACB press release said.

The “bribe amount” was recovered from the possession of Lingaswamy, the release added.

The ACB sleuths booked the trio on graft charges and launched a detailed probe.