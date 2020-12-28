Another UK returnee tests COVID-positive

1,216 people have arrived in the State from the UK since December 9

Another person who arrived in Telangana from the United Kingdom (UK) has tested positive for COVID-19. His infection status was detected on Monday. From December 9, a total of 1,216 people have come to the State from the UK, and 1,060 were tracked in the last 72-hours. Of them, 21 were detected with the virus, and six have left for other countries.

Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has sent genome sequencing report to Health departments of Central government and Telangana government. Samples collected from the UK returnees who tested positive for coronavirus, were sent to CCMB for the sequencing to know if new variant of the virus is present in them.

Meanwhile, Health department officials, till Sunday evening, said 92 of those 1,216 belong to other States, the number was brought down to 58 on Monday. They had also said that 154 were yet to be traced. A day later, they said the number stood at 156.

The remaining 996 were tested. Of them, 966 were negative and 21 were positive. Results of nine persons were awaited.

The 21 COVID patients include nine from Medchal-Malkajgiri, four from Hyderabad, two from Jagtial, one each from Mancherial, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet and Warangal Urban. They were admitted in separate wards in different hospitals.

As addresses and phone numbers of 156 UK returnees are incorrect, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao has appealed to people who have returned from UK or via UK after December 9 to provide details by calling on 040-24651119, or message on WhatsApp (91541-70960). Samples for coronavirus tests would be collected from their home.