Another record: 36 tables in each round

The Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency attracted national attention with as many as 185 candidates being in the fray for general elections. Now, it has made a record of a new kind for setting up the largest number of tables (36) in each round of counting of votes.

The new arrangement would enable the authorities to complete the counting process almost on par with other constituencies. As the ECI agreed to the proposal for setting up 36 tables as against the normal practice of 18, most of the arrangements have been made and the remaining work would be finished by Thursday morning, said Collector and Returning Officer M. Ram Mohan Rao at a press meet on Wednesday.

“The counting process will be held at CMC, Dichpally, where EVMs and VVPATS had been stored. Counting will begin with postal and ETPBS ballots at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Strong rooms will be opened in the presence of the available candidates and their agents at 6 a.m.,” he added.

Counting agents should be present at the table allotted to them. Either the candidate or his or her agent would only be allowed to the ARO’s table. To enter the counting hall, one must have a pass given by the authorised officer. Each Assembly segment would be allotted two halls and in each hall, 18 tables would be set up, he said.

He added that EVMs would be arranged in an order with serial numbers. Counting would be complete in eight rounds in Nizamabad (urban) and (rural), Jagityal and Korutla, seven rounds in Bodhan and Balkonda and six rounds in Armoor segment. After the counting of EVM votes, slips from VVPATs would be counted, he said.

Mr. Rao said that 35 VVPATs, five each from seven Assembly segments, would be selected through lucky draw. These would be counted in five rounds. Voting secrecy should be maintained during the counting. The round-wise result would be announced only after the verification by election observers, he said.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders were imposed under Section 144 in Nizamabad Police Commissionerate limits on Wednesday night, which would be in effect till Friday morning in view of counting of votes.

Disclosing this at a news conference here on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police Kartikeya said no gatherings, assemblies, processions or rallies would be given permission during the period.

Special police pickets have been set up at Bodhan, Armoor and other sensitive places to prevent any untoward incident.