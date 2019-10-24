Another driver dies of heart attack

A 39-year-old Telangana Road Transport Corporation reportedly died of a massive heart attack on Wednesday. According to trade union leaders, the driver, S Ramesh Goud, was attached to the Musheerabad - 1 Bus Depot. A resident of Mallepally, he is survived by wife, and a child.
TSRTC JAC leader K. Raji Reddy and others organised a condolence meeting.
