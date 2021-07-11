Another ‘drama’ on recruitment, says BJP

The TRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao have unveiled a new ‘drama’ on the political landscape by once again raking up the issue of filling 50,000 government jobs trying to fool the public especially the unemployed youth, charged Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday.

“The massive recruitment was promised during the MLC elections with no progress. When the government is unable to pay salaries in time for the existing employees due to the bad financial situation how does it expect to take care of the new recruits? What has happened to the stipend to the unemployed?” he questioned.

For years the youth had been waiting for the official notification. The government should be sincere at least now and take up speedy recruitment process besides revealing the vacancies available. He also affirmed that the BJP will fight the next Assembly election on its own although all parties including TRS were trying to forge an alliance with it.

The party was gearing up to take on the TRS which had “failed to fulfil any of the promises made before the last elections including loan waiver for farmers, jobs for the youth, whereas there had been instances of nurses being forced to quit their jobs after utilising their services during the COVID waves”, he said.