Another doctor accuses corporate hospital of fleecing

Hospital says billing was as per procedure

Even as the video of a lady doctor accusing a private hospital of fleecing is fresh in memory, another video of another lady doctor surfaced in which she accused a corporate hospital of fleecing and exorbitant charges.

The emotional video that went viral accused the AIG hospital of billing for the services not extended and when questioned she and her father were forcibly discharged. The three-minute video of the lady doctor says her father was admitted for some health issues and tests including COVID tests were conducted on both of them.

According to her, both were informed that they had tested positive and the treatment was started. However, she said the medicines and facilities like oxygen support mentioned in the bill were never extended to them. Similarly, several charges were included despite never being extended during their 14-day stay. “When I started questioning on the fradulent bills, hospital authorities hurriedly wanted to discharge us,” she said in the video.

She made an emotional appeal to Health Minister, Eatala Rajender to help her out as she was unable to get out of the mess and how the hospital had overcharged through fradulent means.

AIG clarifies

However, the hospital in a press note denied the charges and said it was nothing but demoralising the medical staff who were extending services risking their lives. The hospital said her 71-year-old father with chronic conditions was admitted and as per the process COVID test was done and both tested positive.

The statement said the lady preferred to stay in the hospital though she was advised home quarantine due to mild symptoms. In the hospitalisation process several drugs and consumables are ordered by the nursing staff as a precautionary measure but the final bill is based on actual usage of drugs and it was the same in this case as well. The final bill was ₹2.06 lakh for 21 bed days (13 for father and 8 for the daughter). After finding both of them clinically stable, they were advised for discharge, the hospital said.