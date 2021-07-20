Another distinction for TS surgeon

Padmashri awardee P. Raghu Ram, an OBE and founding director of KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, has achieved the rare distinction of being conferred with Honorary Fellowship of the Association of Surgeons of Great Britain & Ireland (ASGBI), an organisation that represents the surgical fraternity in United Kingdom and Ireland.

ASGBI president Neil Welch bestowed the honour upon Dr Raghu Ram during the 100th centenary annual general body meeting of the association, which was held virtually on Tuesday. Addressing the meeting, Mr Welch said, “Raghu Ram is the first surgeon of Indian origin to have this honour conferred on him and we are delighted to welcome him as Honorary Fellow of ASGBI.”

Honorary fellowship is the highest honour and recognition, which is conferred by ASGBI to select few surgeons from world over who have made significant contributions to surgery and surgical care. The award is prestigious and limited by statute, and according to the ASGBI Constitution, the number of honorary fellows can never exceed 60.