Another COVID patient delivers baby

A 30-year-old city resident, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Gandhi Hospital, became the second such patient in Telangana to deliver a baby on Wednesday morning.

The first such delivery was also recorded at the same hospital last Friday.

The woman was admitted to hospital on May 10. Doctors of the gynecology, anasthesia and other departments performed Caesarean delivery. Both the mother and the baby boy, her fifth child, are safe.

Weighing 3 kg at birth, the baby has been kept separate, in the NICU of the hospital. Swab samples were collected from the baby to test if he has contracted the infection.

In the first case of delivery by the COVID-positive patient, the newborn had tested negative for the virus.

Wednesday’s delivery was performed by doctors Sharmila and L. Rani Kumari under the guidance of gynecology department head G Mahalakshmi.