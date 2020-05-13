Hyderabad

Another COVID patient delivers baby

Gandhi Hospital doctors with the newborn. By arrangement

Gandhi Hospital doctors with the newborn. By arrangement  

Baby boy kept in NICU; his swab sample collected

A 30-year-old city resident, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Gandhi Hospital, became the second such patient in Telangana to deliver a baby on Wednesday morning.

The first such delivery was also recorded at the same hospital last Friday.

The woman was admitted to hospital on May 10. Doctors of the gynecology, anasthesia and other departments performed Caesarean delivery. Both the mother and the baby boy, her fifth child, are safe.

Weighing 3 kg at birth, the baby has been kept separate, in the NICU of the hospital. Swab samples were collected from the baby to test if he has contracted the infection.

In the first case of delivery by the COVID-positive patient, the newborn had tested negative for the virus.

Wednesday’s delivery was performed by doctors Sharmila and L. Rani Kumari under the guidance of gynecology department head G Mahalakshmi.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 10:37:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/another-covid-patient-delivers-baby/article31576864.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY