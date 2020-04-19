Another constable tests positive

One more constable working in Hyderabad Commissionerate tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The 35-year-old victim was among the five other police officers who were sent to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital government quarantine facility, after one of their colleagues tested positive.

The constable performed vehicle checking duty at Domalguda check post from April 1 to 5 with another constable, who was tested positive on Saturday. “He had no symptoms, but was tested positive,” a senior police officer said.

He said that the officer might have come in contact with a coronavirus symptomatic person while performing the duty at the check post.

His wife, their two children and four more constables were sent to government quarantine.

Meanwhile, a man working as a delivery partner for a food delivery aggregator reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Sources said that the delivery partner, a resident of Nampally, is associated with Swiggy.

One of his family members reportedly visited the Banglewaali Masjid Markaz at Nizamuddin. After being tested, the delivery partner’s relative tested positive and the family was quarantined.

Describing the development as ‘unfortunate’, Swiggy confirmed the development and stated that the delivery partner has not made deliveries since March 21, before the lockdown began.

The company is in contact with him and local authorities. “We are committed to supporting delivery partners through these difficult times. He and his family members were quarantined as soon as he was diagnosed with COVID-19,” a statement released to the media reads.

Swiggy said that several measures are being taken for the safety of stakeholders and delivery partners, including access to free medical consultation in case they self-identify COVID-19 like symptoms.