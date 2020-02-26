Another case against ex-ASI Mohan Reddy

KARIMNAGAR

26 February 2020 00:25 IST

The One Town police station here has registered a criminal case against tainted ASI B. Mohan Reddy on charges of threatening a witness in another case.

Police sources said Chada Vamshidhar Reddy of Bhagathnagar locality, lodged a complaint stating that his father, Chada Narayana Reddy, took a loan by mortgaging their agricultural land with GPA in the name of Mohan Reddy. Following the suicide of private school owner Prasada Rao and subsequent jail term of the tainted ASI, Narayana Reddy filed a case in Bejjanki police station.

After his release from jail, Mohan Reddy threatened Narayana Reddy of dire consequences following which the latter committed suicide. When the case came up for trial, Mohan Reddy went to Vamshidhar Reddy’s house and threatened to kill him and his family members. Police have registered a case under IPC 195-A, 448 and 506 and launched an investigation.

