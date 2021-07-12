Another 5MW solar plant commissioned at RGIA

A section of the second phase 5MW solar power plant that was commissioned at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

HYDERABAD

12 July 2021 20:54 IST

The project helps reduce consumption of 12 million units per year from Power Utilities

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has crossed another green milestone with the commissioning of its second phase 5 MW solar power plant, taking the total solar power capacity to 10 MW. In 2015, the first solar power plant of 5 MW capacity was commissioned.

Both plants cover of 45 acres and have more than 30,000 solar panels with advanced ABB central inverters and poly crystalline PV panels, which are far more efficient than mono crystalline solar PV panels. This enables the airport to reduce the dependency on power from the TS Power Utilities by 12 million units per year or 50%, saving around ₹90 lakh per month. There will be a reduction in carbon footprint by about 28 lakh kg carbon dioxide, equivalent to saving of 1.4 lakh full grown trees.

“We are committed to green and renewable energy. This is a major milestone for us and as a member airport of the ACI (Airports Council International), we have committed to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050,” CEO of GHIAL Pradeep Panicker said in a press release.

Advertising

Advertising