Another 147 test positive, GHMC reports spike

HYDERABAD

25 November 2021 21:27 IST

Cases rose from 48 to 56 in GHMC limits in the last one week

Another 147 COVID cases and one death were reported from Telangana on Thursday, even as the capital and its environs recorded 78 cases, including 56 within GHMC limits.

About 33,836 tests were conducted as against 34,764 tests the previous day, and results of 1,460 are awaited. There were 148 recoveries, taking the total number of recovered to around 6.68 lakh while those infected since March 2020 is 6.76 lakh. The official death count has risen to 3,986, according to the Health bulletin.

Karimnagar with 11 cases and Rangareddy with 12 are among the double digit case districts with ‘no case reported from Mulgu, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Nirma, Jangoan, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally and Jogulamba Gadwal. Single digit cases have been reported from Kamareddy, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Mahabubabad, Rajanna-Sircilla, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Warangal Rural, Yadadri-Bhongir and Jagityal.

Director of Public Health Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao informed in the bulletin that spike in cases in the last one week has been observed in GHMC from 48 to 56, Warangal-Urban from 3 to 9, Nalgonda from 3 to 6 while it remained constant in Karimnagar at 11 cases.