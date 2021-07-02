Another 1.41 lakh take first COVID shot

HYDERABAD

02 July 2021 22:22 IST

Another 1,41,507 persons took their first dose of COVID vaccine and 26,636 their second doses on Friday, taking the overall numbers to 96,34,187 and 16,03,945, respectively.

An official release informed that vaccination for the 18 years and above has begun with the State government starting the exercise at 100 designated centres in the twin cities with prior slot booking through Co-WIN portal.

In all other municipalities and municipal corporations, 204 vaccination centres will operate to administer the first dose to those in the 18 years and above age group with prior online slot booking. However, in all the 636 rural primary health centres, beneficiaries have the walk-in option available.

