Annual sports meet of Hyderabad City Police begins amid zeal and camaraderie

March 15, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The four-day annual sports meet of Hyderabad City Police began on Wednesday with actor Adivi Sesh and Commissioner C.V. Anand inaugurating the event at Shiva Kumar Lal police stadium at Goshamahal here. The annual event aims at promoting physical fitness, identify sports talent and foster camaraderie among the police personnel, said Mr.Anand.

Chief guest Adivi Sesh, who was given a warm reception, lit the torch and formally announced the commencement of sports meet. He lauded the services of the police, and spoke words of admiration for their dedication and sacrifice.

He also expressed happiness over being a part of the event that coincided with the birth anniversary of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who had led the commando operation during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and sacrificed his life in the line of duty (the actor had played Unnikrishnan’s character in the 2022 biopic, Major). “The efforts that you put in keeps us safe,” he said, addressing the participants.

ADVERTISEMENT

For his part, the Police Commissioner stressed the importance of physical fitness in the profession, and how it can enhance their performance and reduce stress. Reciting the disturbing health statistics on blood pressure and diabetes, captured through the Fitcop app, he exhorted police personnel to avoid resistance to follow up through the app and urged them to prioritise their health and well-being through diet and exercise and cover family members too. “All talents we spot here will make their way to the State sports meet and national police sports meet,” he added.

The city police chief, along with his deputies and the chief guest, played basketball, volleyball and kabaddi to encourage the participants. The annual sports meet includes various competitions such as athletics, football, cricket, and volleyball, basketball. Teams will also compete in badminton, running and other sports and games. The meet will conclude on Saturday with an award ceremony to felicitate the winners.