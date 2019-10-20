Annual Rajiv Sadbhavana Yatra organised at Charminar

The 29th Rajiv Sadbhavana Yatra, organised in memory of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, was held at the Charminar on Saturday.

Freedom fighter and well known nephrologist A. Gopalakrishna was felicitated with the award on the occasion.

The award is given every year to a prominent personality to remember the yatra taken by Rajiv Gandhi for communal peace from Charminar on October 19, 1990, said Congress leader and organiser G. Niranjan.

Earlier, Telangana AICC in-charge R.C. Khuntia hoisted the national flag and recalled Rajiv Gandhi’s contributions for communal peace, giving a giant leap to technology and changes in Panchayat Raj system giving more powers to local bodies.

The programme was attended by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, former PCC chief V. Hanumantha Rao, MLA D. Sreedhar Babu, retired IAS officer G. Sudhir, freedom fighter Babu Rao Verma, former MLAs Kodanda Reddy, Vamshichand Reddy, P. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav and NSUI president Venkat, among others.