Annual meeting over, but no clarity yet on HCA representative to BCCI

The annual general body meeting of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Sunday concluded with no clarity on whether a decision was taken on the issue of naming a representative to attend BCCI meetings amid claims and counter-claims by rival groups.

Interestingly, HCA in-charge president Anil Kumar said that former president of the association, G. Vivekanand had been unanimously nominated as the representative for the BCCI meetings.

“It is a fact that there will be disputes, like it happens in every family. The meeting began on a stormy note. But better sense prevailed as eventually elders like N. Shivlal Yadav (former BCCI president), and G. Vinod contributed to smooth conduct of the meeting along with me to ensure that all issues were addressed,” he added.

However, those at the meeting barring former HCA secretary S. Venkateshwaran contested the claim on the representative’s issue. “The issue of the HCA representative to BCCI was deferred at the meeting. Since the election process will be completed soon, we felt there was no urgency in this regard. Plus, there is the fact that the elected body will take a final call,” said former HCA president Arshad Ayub.

Mr. Venkateswaran insisted that once it was announced Mr. Vivekanand was unanimously nominated, the meeting came to an end though there were some voices of dissent.

Former India captain Mohd. Azharuddin, former HCA secretary K. John Manoj and incumbent secretary T. Seshnarayan were among those who said that the representative issue was not addressed.

Later, Mr. Anil Kumar also informed that they have appointed Justice M.N. Rao as the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer and V.S. Sampath as the Electoral Officer of HCA.

Rayudu’s retirement

Meanwhile, there was a gentle reminder by some members of C.K. Nayudu Sports Foundation and Telugu Cricket Fans of AP and Telangana about Ambati Rayudu’s decision to hang up his boots when they staged a demonstration appealing to the HCA and the BCCI not to accept his decision to retire from all forms of cricket.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the HCA and also the BCCI and hope there will be a positive response. We feel gross injustice was meted out to him,” said a member.

Significantly, however, nothing in this regard was discussed in the meeting which was going on around the same time that the demonstration was being staged inside the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal.