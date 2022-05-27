Annual credit plan unveiled for Karimnagar district
Karimnagar district Collector R V Karnan on Thursday unveiled the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for the district with an outlay of ₹4687.92 crore for 2022-23 fiscal.
Mr Karnan released the ACP at the District Consultative Committee (DCC) meeting held at the Collectorate here, according to a press release.
A lion’s share of ₹4423.92 crore had been allocated for the agriculture, education, housing loans, and other priority sectors. An outlay of ₹264 crore had been earmarked for the non-priority sectors.
Agriculture and allied activities got top priority in allocations to give a fillip to the agriculture sector for the benefit of farmers.
Lead District Manager T V Sitaramanjaneyulu, NABARD Assistant General Manager P Ananth and others were present.
