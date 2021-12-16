Anniversary of Shaheen Bagh protests in city

Hyderabad

16 December 2021 19:04 IST

A clutch of citizens came together on Thursday to commemorate the second anniversary of the Shaheen Bagh protests that roiled the national capital after Citizenship Amendment Act was passed in 2019.

“The protests at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia were the inspiration for the farmers’ agitation. Now, we are taking inspiration from the farmers’ movement and we will launch agitations till the CAA is repealed,” said Khaleeda Parveen, while addressing a large gathering at Lamakaan on Thursday afternoon.

The venue was covered with photographs from Shaheen Bagh as well as from protest marches across the country. Some of the participants brought in their own tricolours to the meeting and sat with them while listening to speakers.

“We the people are against the law that is discriminatory. Like the farmers said their dharna has ended but the andolan is going on, we will carry on the protests,” said Sarah Mathews, who organised the meeting. “Many young people are still in jail. This should end quickly and the law should be scrapped,” said Ms. Mathews.