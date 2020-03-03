Annapurna scheme completes six years, 4 crore meals

HYDERABAD

Labourers and students benefiting most, says Minister

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav observed that the Annapurna scheme of the Telangana government has grown from eight centres in 2014 to 150 centres now, and is serving 30,000 to 35,000 hungry persons in the city at ₹5 per plate of meals.

He spoke at the six-year celebration of the scheme organised at Ameerpet here on Monday, and said the centres are serving labourers and students the most.

The scheme was the brainchild of present Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar who was then Commissioner Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, also present at the event, who first launched it near Nampally Railway Station on March 1, 2014 along with Hare Krishna Foundation.

Mr. Somesh Kumar has launched the ‘Mobile Annapurna’ scheme on this occasion to reach out to the disabled and senior citizens.

He said the scheme has reached the four-crore meals milestone.

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan too was present at the event, apart from Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar, representatives of the Hare Krishna movement and other officials.