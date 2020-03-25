Hyderabad

Annapurna canteens to serve free meals

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T. Rama Rao has issued instructions to GHMC officials to ensure that Annapurna canteens serve free meals to the poor and the destitute.

Waiving off charges?

Earlier, the canteens were serving lunch for a token charge of ₹5 per meal, which the Minister sought to waive, in view of the current lockdown.

He is reported to have asked officials to explore the possibility of serving free meals twice a day, instead of once.

Responding to a news report by The Hindu about several Annapurna outlets in the city staying closed during the lockdown, KTR has instructed all the officials to keep all canteens open and functional, sourced informed.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 25, 2020 11:28:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/annapurna-canteens-to-serve-free-meals/article31167820.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY