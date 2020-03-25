Annapurna canteens to serve free meals

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T. Rama Rao has issued instructions to GHMC officials to ensure that Annapurna canteens serve free meals to the poor and the destitute.
Waiving off charges?
Earlier, the canteens were serving lunch for a token charge of ₹5 per meal, which the Minister sought to waive, in view of the current lockdown.
He is reported to have asked officials to explore the possibility of serving free meals twice a day, instead of once.
Responding to a news report by The Hindu about several Annapurna outlets in the city staying closed during the lockdown, KTR has instructed all the officials to keep all canteens open and functional, sourced informed.
