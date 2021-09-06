Annalect India opens office in city

Special Correspondent

Omnicom Group company Annalect India on Monday said it has opened an office in Hyderabad and intends to recruit a wide range of talent by December.

Gurugram and Bengaluru are the other locations where Annalect India is based out. It employs over 800 employees. A release from the company said it provides technology, data and media solutions for Omnicom’s global clients. The proposed recruitment is a part of its growth strategy to further expand its CoEs in the fields of technology, media services, marketing sciences and creative services across the country.

President Vishal Srivastava said the Hyderabad office would be the next CoE of the company and play host to a diverse genre of talent, thinking styles, workstyles and skillsets.

Managing Partner Kiran Guruswami said “opening our office in Hyderabad has been a part of our wish list for quite some time now. Hyderabad is widely recognised as one of the key tech hubs internationally and has a great mix of talent that can help us deliver high-quality services in media, data, technology and creative space.”