HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ANM from Telangana conferred National Florence Nightingale Award

June 23, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
President Droupadi Murmu presents the award to Tejavath Susheela, Anuxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) from Telangana, during the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2022 and 2023, at President House in New Delhi on Thursday.

President Droupadi Murmu presents the award to Tejavath Susheela, Anuxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) from Telangana, during the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2022 and 2023, at President House in New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Tejavath Susheela, an Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) from Telangana, is one of the recipients of the prestigious National Florence Nightingale Awards. President Draupadi Murmu conferred these awards upon 30 individuals from across the country during a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

Susheela works as an ANM with Yerragunta Primary Healthcare Centre located in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. The awards were presented for the years 2022 and 2023 to nursing professionals at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The awardees included 15 names from 2022 and 15 names from 2023. Susheela was awarded for her service rendered for serving 25 years to Gutti Koya remote tribes. Susheela was recognised for taking healthcare to places where even roads do not exist. She has also participated in various national health programmes. The award consists of a certificate, a medal, and a cash prize of ₹50,000.

Established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in 1973, the award is a recognition of exceptional service rendered by nurses and nursing professionals to society. The selection process is rigorous, involving nominations from various healthcare institutions, which are then evaluated by esteemed healthcare professionals.

Notably, Telangana did not receive any awards in 2021. However, in 2020, two ANMs from Telangana were honoured with the prize.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.