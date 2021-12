Hyderabad

25 December 2021 18:53 IST

Senior IPS officer Anjani Kumar took charge as the Director-General of Anti Corruption Bureau, on Saturday. Soon after handing over charge as Hyderabad Police Commissioner to his successor CV Anand, Mr. Anjani Kumar proceeded to the ACB headquarters in Banjara Hills to assume office from in-charge DG Govind Singh.

