Senior IPS officer Anjani Kumar took charge as the Director-General of Anti Corruption Bureau, on Saturday. Soon after handing over charge as Hyderabad Police Commissioner to his successor CV Anand, Mr. Anjani Kumar proceeded to the ACB headquarters in Banjara Hills to assume office from in-charge DG Govind Singh.
Anjani Kumar takes charge as ACB DGP
Staff Reporter
Hyderabad,
December 25, 2021 18:53 IST
