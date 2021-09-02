Hyderabad

Anita Ramachandran assumes charge

Anita Ramachandran took charge as Secretary of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Wednesday.

She took charge from A. Vani Prasad at the TSPSC Bhavan.

Ms. Ramachandran was earlier Collector of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district where she oversaw the construction of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s dream project of Yadadri temple.

She also served as Joint Collector, Anantapur district, and Commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development.

Ms. Vani Prasad was relieved after four-and-a-half years. She oversaw the notification of around 31,000 vacancies during her tenure, out of a total of 36,756 vacancies notified by the TSPSC.


