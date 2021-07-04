Hyderabad

Animal Welfare Board to act against illegal dog breeding

Dog breeders in the city are required to register themselves with the State Animal Welfare Board.   | Photo Credit: File photo

Dog breeders in the city will have to register themselves with the State Animal Welfare Board or face action in the coming days.

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Arvind Kumar has issued instructions to the officials to ensure that the activities of the dog breeders are within the rules stipulated by the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act promulgated by the Ministry of Environment & Forests.

Awareness should be spread among the dog breeders about the Act and the mandatory registration with the Board, Mr. Arvind Kumar mentioned in the letters he addressed to the GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar and Principal Secretary, IT, Jayesh Ranjan.

Sale of pets through social media is illegal, and online transactions need registration with the Board, he said, and asked the IT department to keep a watch on the illegal online transactions, and take stringent action against them.

Dog breeders should be given four months’ time to comply with the regulations, he said.

Director, Animal Husbandry, Director, Municipal Administration, and Police Commissioners of Cyberabad, Rachakonda and Hyderabad should work in coordination to take action against illegal dog breeding, and submit an action taken report to the government by August 15, he ordered.


