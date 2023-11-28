Animal use in drug research is alarmingly high, says CSIR-CCMB director

November 28, 2023 10:48 am | Updated 10:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology director Vinay Nandicoori observed that the number of animals used for bringing a single drug into human trials is alarmingly high and hoped that labs would start adopting predictive human model systems soon to prevent this.

He was addressing a conclave organised by the Atal Incubation Centre - (AIC-CCMB)’s Centre for Predictive Human Model Systems (CPHMS) recently with representatives of the scientific community and biotech industries, specifically contract research organisations (CROs), to discuss reducing animal testing for human drug development.

A leading authority on non-animal methodologies and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Jammu) academic Dr. Y.K. Gupta said, “No regulatory body will allow drugs for human usage unless they are tested on animals. We need to provide robust, clinically proven alternatives to animal testing before we ask regulators, scientists and the pharma industry to stop using animal toxicology models.”

The conclave was a culmination of a year-long study sponsored by the India Animal Fund to understand the adoption and financial impacts of using technologically advanced human model systems such as organoids and organ-on-chips that have proven to be more effective in predicting human responses compared to animal testing methods.

India Animal Fund founder Parag Agarwal said that moving away from animal testing is tightly linked with human well-being. CPHMS has been focusing on science and policy to champion human-relevant methodologies and has been spreading the word of ‘Microphysiological Systems’, said AIC-CCMB CEO N. Madhusudhana Rao.

The Centre has taken a holistic approach towards replacing animal toxicology models by engaging in awareness, education, training, research, policy and capacity development, he added. CPHMS chief manager Kasturi Mahadik presented findings from the India Animal Fund-sponsored study of leading CROs from India as stakeholders in advancing predictive human model systems and contributing to the evolution of human-centric research in the country.

She highlighted challenges hindering the adoption of these technologies like the lack of awareness, training, collaborations with academia, local resources and an understanding of their economic viability.

A panel discussion featuring Srinivas Neerukonda (executive director, Vimta Labs Pvt. Ltd.), Jugnu Jain (Sapien Biosciences), Subha Narayan Rath (professor, IIT Hyderabad), and others was held on the occasion.

The meeting also featured presentations on the latest non-animal methods, said a press release.