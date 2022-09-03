Anil Kumar is Indian Oil ED

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 03, 2022 00:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Anil Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT

B. Anil Kumar is the new Executive Director and State Head of Indian Oil Corporation for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Prior to taking over as the ED, from R.S.S. Rao, who superannuated recently, Mr. Kumar was heading the Retail Sales department of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State Office, IOC said in a release on Friday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Kumar has over three decades of experience across various departments, including terminal operations, retail sales and human resources and served in various States. With his strong business acumen and people-centric leadership, he is all set to strengthen IOC’s footprint in the two States, the oil company said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app