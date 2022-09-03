Anil Kumar is Indian Oil ED
B. Anil Kumar is the new Executive Director and State Head of Indian Oil Corporation for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.
Prior to taking over as the ED, from R.S.S. Rao, who superannuated recently, Mr. Kumar was heading the Retail Sales department of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State Office, IOC said in a release on Friday.
Mr. Kumar has over three decades of experience across various departments, including terminal operations, retail sales and human resources and served in various States. With his strong business acumen and people-centric leadership, he is all set to strengthen IOC’s footprint in the two States, the oil company said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.