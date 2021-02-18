Andhra Pradesh not entitled to proceed with RLS work: NGT

NGT Bench asks KRMB to file response before next hearing on February 24

The Southern Zone Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has made it clear that Andhra Pradesh is not entitled to proceed with the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme (RLS) project against the directions issued by it in October last.

During the virtual hearing on Tuesday on a petition filed by one Gavinolla Srinivas of Narayanpet district in December last alleging that the AP government has been carrying out work, in violation of the tribunal order given October 29 asking AP not to take up any work pertaining to the project without getting the project appraised by the statutory authority, the NGT Bench also observed that the request for an adjournment by the counsel for AP could be granted, but not for a longer date.

The hearing on the petition has been taken up thrice so far since January 18. “The engagement of a lawyer in another case or in another court normally is not a ground for an adjournment. However, considering the fact that the senior counsel engaged by AP has been appearing throughout in the matter the adjournment is allowed,” Justice K. Ramakrishnan, Judicial Member, and Saibal Dasgupta, Expert Member, said in the February16 order.

Mr. Srinivas first moved the NGT in May last year against the “inaction of the Ministry of Environment and Forests to stop work on the unauthorised project taken up by AP in violation of the riparian rights of Telangana” and the order restraining AP from taking up any work on the project was given on October 29 last.

Counsel appearing for the applicant (petitioner) Sravan Kumar submitted before the Bench that in the guise of preparing detailed project report (DPR) for RLS, they (AP) were proceeding with the actual work. The allegation was, however, denied by the counsel appearing for AP but it was not entitled to proceed with the project, the NGT Bench said.

Additional Advocate General appearing for Telangana J. Ramachandra Rao submitted that they (Telangana) have already addressed the matter to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to appoint a committee to go into the question as to whether AP was violating the NGT and the Board directions, but action on it was pending.

Counsel appearing for AP Madhuri Donti Reddy wanted some time to file their response to the allegations made by Telangana in their affidavit filed on Tuesday. The Bench also directed KRMB, a respondent in the matter, to submit their response regarding the allegations made by the applicant as well as Telangana before the next hearing date and adjourned it to February 24.