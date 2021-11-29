Andhra Pradesh Governor re-admitted at AIG Hospital, Hyderabad

Hospital administration stated that his clinical parameters and vitals are stable

Andhra Pradesh governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who was discharged from AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli, on November 23 was re-admitted there on November 29 early hours for post-COVID follow-up with complaints of minor gastric issues.

The governor who was detected with moderate form of COVID-19 was earlier admitted at the hospital on November 17, and discharged on November 23.

On November 29, the hospital administration stated that his clinical parameters and vitals are stable. He is maintaining normal oxygen saturation at room air.

“As seen in most of the post-COVID patients, the governor was presented with raised inflammatory markers, mild diarrhoea, and anaemia, which are being evaluated thoroughly,” their statement said.