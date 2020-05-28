Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh BJP president’s daughter-in-law found dead

Overdose of drug which she allegedly consumed at a party suspected

Nallapareddy Suharika (32), daughter-in-law of Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Laxminarayana, collapsed at her friend’s apartment in Raidurgam on Thursday afternoon

She was immediately rushed to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, where doctors declared her brought dead. Consumption of a psychotripic drug in excess could be the reason for her death, Cyberabad Police said.

Suharika, a resident of Hill Ridge Villas in Gachibowli, went to her friend’s apartment in Meenakshi Bamboos under Raidurgam police station limits on Monday morning. “She, along with four others, including her sister’s husband were having a party there. They were dancing and we suspect they also consumed some drug, which she took in excess quantity, and collapsed around 1 p.m.,” a senior police officer said.

The officer said that the hospital management informed them about her death. Following her mother’s complaint, a case of suspicious death was registered and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. “After getting the opinion from forensic experts, we may alter the section,” the officer said.

