Andhra MP brought to S’bad MH

HYDERABAD

17 May 2021 23:30 IST

Narsapuram MP to undergo medical examination as per SC order

YSR Congress Party MP from Narsapuram in Andhra Pradesh Kanumuri Raghurama Krishan Raju was brought to the Military Hospital at Trimulgherry late on Monday night for medical examination as per Supreme Court direction.

The MP was brought under tight security from Guntur by the AP police and also the CRPF personnel drafted for his personal security as us under Y category security. On arrival, the military authorities took over and ambulance was brought to take him inside.

In pursuance of Supreme Court order, Medical examination of Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju will be conducted at Military Hospital Secunderabad On Tuesday. A Defence press release issued late on Monday night said the medical examination would be conducted by medical board of three doctors of the hospital to be constituted by Commandant, Military Hospital Secunderabad.

The proceedings of medical examination will be conducted in the presence of Judicial Officer nominated by Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, which will be videographed and submitted to High court of Telangana.

The Narsapuram MP would be admitted in Military Hospital Secunderabad and kept there for medical care until further orders, which shall be treated as Judicial custody. Military Hospital Secunderabad has been made ready to Comply with Orders of Supreme Court. All actions will be undertaken under strict COVID medical protocols, the release said.