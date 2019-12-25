Andhra Bank bags award

Andhra Bank has received the Best Performing Award for Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (2nd rank) for 2018-19.

Executive Director Kul Bhushan Jain received the award from Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar at the national awards distribution function organised by the Ministry of Rural Development. General Manager R.V. Ramana Rao was present at the function, a release from the bank said.

One of the RSETIs, sponsored by Andhra Bank, and located at Rajam in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, also received Best performing RSETI award for 2018-19 at the same function.

Andhra Bank had set up 14 Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and Kerala. The Union Ministry of Rural Development had rated them ‘AA’ for 2018-19.

According to the release, the institutes impart skill to rural unemployed youth and help them set up rural enterprises. During 2018-19, the RSETIs, which function under the Andhra Bank Rural Development Trust, trained 9,711 candidates, of whom 82% got gainful employment. From their inception to Sept 30 this year, the institutes had trained 1,81,760 candidates of whom 79% got employment.