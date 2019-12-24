Anchor, torpedo from Indian Navy on display at HPS

After a decommissioned tank of Indian Army and a decommissioned aircraft of Indian Air Force, Hyderabad Public School of Begumpet secured a third prized possession.
The alumni of the school’s passing out batch of 1994, which is celebrating Silver Jubilee this year, has secured an anchor and a torpedo from Indian Navy. The anchor and the torpedo, which are to be displayed on the school premises permanently, would be handed over to the school by the alumni at a programme on Wednesday.
Exhibiting decommissioned assets from Indian Army, Air Force or Navy on school premises would motivate the students, said the school staff. The anchor weighing nearly 1.5 tonne arrived from Mumbai and the torpedo came from Visakhapatnam with the school’s alumni of 94 batch coordinating with the Indian Navy authorities and securing them for permanent display purpose.
