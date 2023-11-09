Anand Mahindra terms Google’s upcoming Hyderabad campus a geopolitical statement  

November 09, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Indian industry leader and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has termed tech major Google’s decision to set up its largest office outside the U.S. in Hyderabad as a geopolitical statement.

“This is not news about just one new building project. I read this slowly to let it sink into my mind. When a global, iconic giant like Google decides to build its largest office outside the U.S in a particular country, it’s not just commercial news, it’s a geopolitical statement,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s all happening here now…finally,” he said reposting a recent video of the construction at the site here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google had entered into an MoU with the Telangana government, for the facility, in 2015. In a media interaction at the launch of the ground-up development last year, Google’s Country Head and Vice President Sanjay Gupta said the new campus, on about 7 acres in Gachibowli, could accommodate thousands of people over the next few years.

Subsequently, London-based architectural firm Allford Hall Monaghan Morris said at over 3 million sq ft, it will be the largest Google owned and operated new build project outside of their Mountain View headquarters. The campus will be a workplace for 18,000 users and the construction work is expected to be completed in 2026.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.