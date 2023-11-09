HamberMenu
Anand Mahindra terms Google's upcoming Hyderabad campus a geopolitical statement  

November 09, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

N RAVI KUMAR
N. RAVI KUMAR
Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra

Indian industry leader and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has termed tech major Google’s decision to set up its largest office outside the U.S. in Hyderabad as a geopolitical statement.

“This is not news about just one new building project. I read this slowly to let it sink into my mind. When a global, iconic giant like Google decides to build its largest office outside the U.S in a particular country, it’s not just commercial news, it’s a geopolitical statement,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s all happening here now…finally,” he said reposting a recent video of the construction at the site here.

Google had entered into an MoU with the Telangana government, for the facility, in 2015. In a media interaction at the launch of the ground-up development last year, Google’s Country Head and Vice President Sanjay Gupta said the new campus, on about 7 acres in Gachibowli, could accommodate thousands of people over the next few years.

Subsequently, London-based architectural firm Allford Hall Monaghan Morris said at over 3 million sq ft, it will be the largest Google owned and operated new build project outside of their Mountain View headquarters. The campus will be a workplace for 18,000 users and the construction work is expected to be completed in 2026.

