Analysis of SIMs, mobiles to take one month in lawyers’ murder case

AG presents 3rd report on status of ongoing probe to HC

Efforts are on to retrieve and analyse the data of the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards and mobile phones seized from some of the seven accused in the case of lawyer couple murder. Informing this to Telangana High Court on Wednesday, Advocate General B.S. Prasad said the Ramagundam police investigating the double murder of Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P.V. Nagamani are gearing up to file charge-sheet in the case by May 17. The AG presented the third report on the status of the ongoing investigation into the killing of the lawyer couple in the HC.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, which suo moto had taken up the case as a PIL petition, took the third status report filed by the police on record. Expressing satisfaction over the report, the court declined to give a copy of it to Vaman Rao’s father Kishan Rao, who filed a writ petition seeking a probe by CBI into the double murder. The bench noted that the matter is between the HC and the State.

The AG informed the court that a local court had given the accused Latchaiah and and Kapu Anil for police custody. Based on their confession, SIM cards were seized from Latchaiah’s house. Another mobile phone and two SIM cards were recovered from the accused Vasantha Rao. A mobile phone and SIM card were also recovered from a witness. All the seized SIM cards and mobile phones were sent to the forensic science laboratory for analysis by the experts. The analysis is likely to take four weeks. Statements of 26 out of the 32 witnesses were already recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. A requisition was made before the trial court for recording statements of the remaining witnesses.

The petitions were posted to April 23 for next hearing.