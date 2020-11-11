Hyderabad

Analyse defeat: CPI to TRS

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has suggested the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to analyse its defeat in the by-election to Dubbak Assembly constituency honestly and learn a lesson from people’s verdict.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, State CPI secretary Chada Venkata Reddy said that the result had taken one and all by surprise, as the ruling party had suffered defeat after winning it with about 66,000 votes majority in the December 2018 elections.

The reversal the ruling party had suffered in less than two years should make it realise why people had rejected the TRS in Dubbak and it should make amends in its way of administration.

