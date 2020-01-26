Analyse candidates before choosing NOTA, young voters told

In a hall packed with first-time and young voters, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan appealed to analyse candidates contesting elections before choosing NOTA.

At the 10th National Voters Day celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi, Saifabad, on Saturday, she spoke about NOTA and the responsibility of casting votes, apart from presenting awards.

“I appreciate the provision of NOTA. However, there is a practice among youngsters — they don’t analyse, and choose NOTA. Analyse whoever the candidates may be. Check whether they fit your expectations, and if they will serve your constituency. If no one fits your expectations, please go for NOTA. Because of NOTA, I am afraid, nobody is analysing candidates,” said Ms. Soundararajan.

She urged the youngsters to exercise their franchise and encourage their family members and friends to do the same while stressing that the National Voters Day has to be marked as a celebration of democracy.

Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said the National Voters’ Day is celebrated to mark the day Election Commission of India was formed in 1950. He spoke about the initiatives taken over the past two years, such as taking measures to enrol people with disabilities as voters and providing facilities to them to participate in the voting process.

The Governor, along with Mr. Kumar, presented awards to first-time voters, police officials and others. State Election Commissioner V. Nagi Reddy was present on the occasion.