An oustee of Rampur passes away

SIDDIPET

25 July 2021 19:36 IST

He was not extended R&R package, say family members

Narsolla Chandraiah (56), an oustee of Rampur village in Toguta mandal, passed away on Sunday. He is survived by wife, two daughters and one son. While the son and daughter were married off, the marriage of another daughter is yet to be performed. Family members and villagers attributed his death to mental agony of not getting Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package despite repeated appeals.

Chandraiah’s son Kanakaiah was also not given package so far. It was stated that Kanakaiah has partial vision problem and he could not see during night.

Chandraiah and his brother Mallaiah used to have about three acres of land and their land was taken by the government for construction of Mallannasagar and both of them were paid compensation for land.

As both brothers used to stay in the same house, the officials reportedly sanctioned house only for Mallaiah and not Chandraiah. His repeated appeals for sanctioning Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package fell on deaf ears.

The government has offered ₹7.5 lakh, 250 sq. yards of house site and a house that would be constructed in 125 yards in the allotted plot. If the oustee opts, the government would extend ₹5.04 lakh in lieu of the house that would be constructed. All the oustees of Rampur village have opted for construction of houses on their own instead of the one being constructed by the government.

As the government has not sanctioned R&R package, Chandraiah had been staying in a shed. Some locals extended financial assistance when his shed collapsed. “I myself extended ₹20,000 for reconstruction of shed,” said Anjaneyulu, another oustee from the same village.

“My mother Balavva is in her 50s. She is also having vision problem. R&R package was not extended to my father, me and my sister Lavanya, who is 22 years old. Worried about our future, my father passed away,” Mr. Kanakaiah told The Hindu, after performing the last rites of his father.

Officials are not available for comment.