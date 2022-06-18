An oustee attempts suicide

In a shocking incident 25-year-old Baddam Raji Reddy, an oustee of Gudatipally in Akkannapet mandal of Siddipet district, attempted suicide reportedly worried over not getting Rehabilitation and Resettlement package.

It was stated that Raji Reddy consumed a poisonous substance and posted in social media. Learning about this, the family members rushed to the spot and shifted him to hospital for treatment.

It was not clear when the incident took place.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)