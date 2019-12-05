An old cherished dream of Godavari water for Siddipet to come true

It was a long cherished dream that will come true for the people of the district. They are going to get Godavari water from Kaleswaram project. Water would flow into Annapurna (Anantagiri) reservoir on December 15 and from there it would reach Ranganaiksagar before December 20.

Annapurna reservoir was constructed with a capacity of 3.5 tmcft on the border of Rajanna-Sircilla and Siddipet districts. About 2,800 acres of land was acquired by the government for this purpose -- and two villages – Anantagiri in Illantakunta mandal of Sircilla district -- and Kochhaguttapally in Chinnakodur mandal of Siddipet district -- would get completely submerged in the reservoir.

While 103 families were displaced at Kotchhaguttapally, 1,135 families were displaced at Anantagiri. Houses were constructed and handed over to the oustees of Kotchhaguttpally at Lingareddypally while the oustees of Anantagiri have sought money for the construction of houses at Pochamma temple on the outskirts of Anantagiri and Sangannapally, a nearby village. Only infrastructure is being extended by the authorities as the oustees were allotted house sites, which is under progress.

A 11.5-km journey

Godavari water would travel about 11.5 km (7.5 km tunnel and 3 km gravity canal) from Mid Manair. The pump house was also named Annapurna Pump House. Four pumps with 105 MW capacity were installed here to pump water, each having a capacity to pump 0.25 tmcft per day.

“Irrigation would be provided for about 30,000 acres at Illantakunta, Bejjanki and Chinnakodur mandals from this reservoir,” V. Devender, Divisional Executive Engineer, Kaleswaram Project, told The Hindu.

Housing oustees

Exactly a month ago, on November 6, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, along with Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy, handed over the keys to the oustees of Kotchhaguttapally.

As many as 136 houses were constructed in the colony at Lingareddypally and the Minister has promised to meet all the requirements of oustees. Further, he directed the municipal authorities to visit the colony once in a week and address the residents’ problems.