An ode to Ramanujacharya in US

Celebrating ‘1000 years of equality’, marking the birth anniversary of Sri Ramanujacharya, the Jeeyar Education Trust, USA, organised ‘Rise to Equality’ conference in Michigan on Sunday.

The organisers said celebrating and standing for equality, and spreading awareness of leaders who advocated equality was the aim.

Remembering the 10th century leader, members of various faiths, cultural and spiritual affiliations, students and monks from across several countries participated and shared their thoughts.

Learning about the installation of the 216-foot Statue of Equality’ of Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad, Poppy Sias-Hernandez, executive director of Global Michigan, the immigrant and refugee platform, said statues, while commemorating the past work, also continue to serve as motivators.

Sen. Jim Runestad said he has been visiting temples, attending events and learning cultural enrichment through the large Indian community in the Michigan State.

Narasaraj Kompally, Zahara Begum and Sudheer Koppu from the Trust were present.