An MP caused my downfall: Nowhera

She assures investors of returning the money once she gets back her data centre

Heera gold scam accused, who allegedly cheated over 1.70 lakh investors of ₹5,600 crore, accused a prominent Member of Parliament from Telangana, of causing her downfall in the multi-crore business.

She alleged that the MP had lodged the first complaint against her in 2012 with Hyderabad city police. “Since then many of his followers lodged several complaints against me at various police stations across the country with an aim to bring down my profit-making business,” Ms. Nowhera said while addressing a press conference here on Saturday, for the first time after she was released on bail in January.

The founder of Heera Group was arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station police in New Delhi on October 15, 2018, and since then she had been behind bars at various prisons in southern States. Incidentally, Ms. Shaik is also the founder of the Mahila Empowerment Party which contested 2018 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

“The MP and his men were unable to digest the fact that a woman was successful in both business and political life and conspired to crumble it by misusing their power with the help of various government agencies,” she said.

Ms. Nowhera, who promised to return crores of rupees to her investors, and resume her businesses before Ramzan (May 12), alleged that some of the prime properties, including one lakh square yards of land parcel at Tolichowki, which was attached by various government agencies, including Enforcement Directorate, was encroached upon by associates of the MP, where they had come up with a seven-storey structure.

‘Threats and blackmail’

“It all started when his men started threatening me and tried to blackmail me with an attempt to make money. When I refused their demands, they started harassing me and lodging complaints,” she said.

She assured all the investors of returning their money, whoever wanted to take it back, as and when Hyderabad police handed over the company’s seized data centre.

The Supreme Court gave two weeks to Hyderabad police and one week was already over, Ms. Nowhera said. The multi-crore businesswoman, who was behind bars for two years and five months, including eight months of police custody, said that all her business models were legal and she was paying an income tax of more than ₹100 crore per year, besides other taxes.

“It was doing g well till the day of my arrest. The MP and his alleged nexus with police is solely responsible for the downfall, which left thousands of my staff unemployed,” she said. In January she was granted bail by the Supreme Court, which directed her to repay the investors and get arrested again.

‘29 FIRs’

“A total of 29 FIRs were booked against me across the country, and if you check the profile of the complainants, they all are linked to that politician, who accused me of running an ₹50,000 crore illegal business,” Ms. Nowhera said. She demanded that the government book the MP and his associates for trying to ‘break’ the Indian economy.