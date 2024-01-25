Woman constables of Cyberabad caught pulling hair of protesting student, probe ordered

January 25, 2024 05:02 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A probe has been ordered into the incident of two woman police constables of Cyberabad police riding a motorcycle chasing and pulling down a protesting student by her hair at Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, Rajendranagar in Hyderabad. The video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media platforms, shows a woman protester of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) state committee being dragged by her hair by two policewomen on a two-wheeler.

The students of the university have been staging a silent protest for about two weeks to oppose the Telangana government’s recent decision to allot 100 acres of the university’s land for the construction of the new Telangana High Court complex. On Wednesday, the students from ABVP’s state committee joined them.

Narrating the incident, ACP of Rajendranagar, B. Gangadhar said that when the police arrived to disperse the crowd and take them into preventive custody, the students started running towards the National Highway and into the nearby forest area. “The constables tried to stop one of the female students by attempting to catch her shoulder but ended up grabbing her hair. After the student fell down, the constables even apologised and consoled her,” said the official.

However, following an order for a detailed report of the incident by the higher-ups, an enquiry was launched into the case.

The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha, who requested the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) into the matter.

