An ingenious hack that will put mask violators to shame

HYDERABAD

25 April 2021 00:10 IST

Man’s bird-nest mask shows where there’s a will, there’s a way

At a time when gross disregard to COVID-19 norms by a majority of people is contributing to an alarming surge in coronavirus infection, a senior citizen of a remote village in Telangana has set an example for urban masses. The senior citizen has come up with an ingenious way of safeguarding himself.

Heartwarming example

Irrespective of the information disseminated by the media, and the administration, officials and elected representatives doing their bit in spreading the message about the necessity of wearing face masks covering both nose and mouth, at least when one steps out of home, the instances of people moving on the streets without mask continues to remain high.

However, in a heartwarming example, Mekala Kurmaiah, a resident of Chinna Munagalched village in Addakul mandal of Mahabubnagar district, has designed a unique mask — a bird’s nest cut into half to hammer home the point that where there is a will, there is a way.

Raised eyebrows

He wore the mask to the mandal headquarters town of Addakul to draw his monthly social security pension amount, raising eyebrows.

“It shows his awareness and resolve to protect himself from contracting the virus. It’s a general perception that people living in urban areas have higher awareness, but this gentleman in a rural area proved the notion wrong,” said an official engaged in making arrangements for the upcoming Jadcherla municipality elections in the district, adding that exhibition of such common sense is the need of the hour.