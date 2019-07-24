An early start to Gandhi’s birth anniversary celebrations

A bare-chested Gandhi wearing a dhoti, a stick in hand and round glasses is the most simplistic manner humans can showcase themselves, but that attire continues to influence generations across the globe even after a century.

To carry that powerful message of such a simple human, the Gandhi Global Family and Gandhi Gyan Prathistan is attempting to create a world record with 12,500 people wearing Gandhi attire and converging on a single platform in an effort to promote his ideals.

The event being conducted to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, would be held at Lal Bahadur Stadium in the city in the last week of September. It is likely to be witnessed by President Ramnath Kovind.

“We have already sent a letter to him seeking his presence given the importance of the event and that too when the country is celebrating the 150th year of Gandhi’s birth,” said Gunna Rajender Reddy, chairman, Gandhi Global Family.

It would be a gathering of 50,000 people. As a prelude to that, a similar programme would be held in Vijayawada in the last week of August with 10,000 people in Gandhi attire. “The idea is to introduce Mahatma Gandhi to the new generation in a different perspective when the younger generation is increasingly losing touch with him and most importantly his ideals, and his non-violent fight that played a key role in the nation’s freedom,” says Purushotham Reddy, secretary of Gandhi Global Family.

Mr. Reddy, who was invited to the United Nations to participate in the events related to Sustainable Development Goals, said he had explained to the world community how these goals being talked about now were actually propagated by Mahatma Gandhi much earlier.

The group earlier attempted a similar feat and entered the Guinness World Record with 5,500 children in Gandhi attire in Nalgonda.

The earlier record was of 4,605 students at a programme held in Bengaluru in 2015.

Mr. Rajender Reddy said unfortunately, Gandhi’s life is being misinterpreted and drilled into the minds of youngsters without understanding his principles holistically.

“We want this generation to study Gandhi beyond his role in the freedom movement and how he sacrificed his family for the nation to bring in social change.”