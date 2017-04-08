An assurance that was forgotten

V. Madhulika and K. Renuka were Class X students in 2015. Both of them along with some other children made a representation to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao when he attended a programme near Gajwel.

“Sir, we do not know what to do after completing Class X as we are orphans. Please promise us a secure future,” was what these students requested the Chief Minister.

Moved by their plight, Mr. Rao promised to take care of their education and other expenses till they settle down in life.

Two years down the lane, nothing has changed in Madhulika’s life. After staying for more than one year at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalay (KGBV) at Ramayampet, she joined an English medium Model School in Medak district, from where she shifted to a Telugu medium school at Ramchandrapuram, and is presently staying at SPAERDS, an NGO for women.

Madhulika is pursuing Intermediate first-year again as she could not succeed in English medium due to her Telugu background.

At SPAERDS, there are 16 orphans who are being taken care of by Majeti Sujatha, who is running the home. While some inmates are pursuing intermediate, one student is pursuing degree course.

“After Class X, I joined Intermediate first-year in English medium but could not follow the language as it was very tough. I shifted to Ramchandrapuram and presently staying at SPAERDS. Ms. Sujatha is taking care of all of us,” Ms. Madhulika told The Hindu. She says that nothing changed in her life after the promise made by the Chief Minister.

It’s only officials at personal level who helped her to pursue education.

Despite making several efforts, it was not possible to trace the whereabouts of Renuka who got admitted for intermediate at Zaheerabad. Unconfirmed sources said that she got married a few months back.

Presently, there are 376 boys and 396 girls being considered as orphans, followed by 3,178 boys and 2,912 girls as semi-orphans in the combined Medak district. These details were collated by the district Women and Child Welfare Department in 2015.