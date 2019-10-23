An app to go to for all your tourist needs

If you are wondering where to go on vacation or making travel plans to Bhupalpally district, here is an app launched by the Forest Department that can help you do it efficiently.

The app is for both the employees of the department as well as tourists.

On the app, people can get all the information on eco-tourism locations in the district and even book the places that they want to visit. Also, it allows officials to update their day-to-day activities, which would be monitored by the heads of the departments.

The District Forest Officer (Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu), S.V. Pradeep Kumar Shetty, said the app gives tourists the access to information through a one time password (OTP) following which one can go through the details of all the eco-tourism activities being offered by the Forest Department. Information on Blackberry Islands, Laknavaram Lake, Muktivanam, Ramappa temple, Ghanpur Group of Temples, Malluru Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple, Eturnagaram wildlife sanctuary and others are available on the app.

“We have come up with the initiative to promote eco-tourism activities. Not only can the nature enthusiasts know about the places here, but they can also find information such as distance to the nearest city from a particular tourist spot, bus station and railway station nearby. It’s like a one-stop shop where one can also make bookings either for the Laknavaram festival or to stay at Tadvai huts, a trek to Blackberry Islands or rock climbing at Pandavula Gutta,” Mr. Pradeep said.